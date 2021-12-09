Mangaluru, Dec 8 (PTI) The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has set up all necessary facilities to implement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest Covid-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving in India.

This follows the World Health Organisation's announcement that Omicron (B.1.1.529) has been classified as a Covid-19 variant of concern, a release from the airport said.

MIA has set up waiting area sufficient for 123 passengers, four registration counters and four sampling booths, including one on stand-by, and 70 rapid PCR machines, which give results in 30 minutes.

MIA has also made available adequate waiting area for accommodating 123 passengers that is equipped with adequate washrooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives are available in this area to assist the passengers.

In addition to the registration counters, passengers will also be able to register for their test using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. MIA will also activate facility of online booking of the RT-PCR test soon.

Strict sanitising at regular intervals and deep cleaning is being conducted in areas where testing and seating arrangement has been made for passengers at arrivals, the release said.

