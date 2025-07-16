Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Three persons, including a minor, were apprehended here after police foiled a bank robbery attempt early Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at a branch of the Punjab National Bank located on the Shahjahanpur-Jalalabad road in the Kant police station area, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

The accused broke into the bank's branch and were trying to open a locker when they were apprehended, the SP said.

The arrested accused were identified as Shankar (24) and Ichharam (23). Police also held a 16-year-old minor. A country-made pistol was also recovered from their possession.

Dwivedi said that the trio targeted the main entrance of the bank, damaging cameras before breaking the shutter's lock to gain entry. Once inside, two of them tried to break open a locker believed to contain cash, while one accomplice stood guard outside.

"Our police patrol regularly covers this route, and the station house officer (SHO) was also passing by during his rounds around 3 am today," the official said.

"He noticed some unusual activity outside the bank and saw a person standing there. When the police team found the bank's shutter open, they went inside and saw two individuals trying to open the locker and immediately apprehended them," he added.

