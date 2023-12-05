Chitrakoot (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth from her village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night. The accused, identified as Sonu (19), has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said.

The girl has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment, she said.

