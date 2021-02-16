Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government brought back Debasish Boral as an Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, an official said on Monday.

Boral, currently the IGP of Armed Police, has served as the Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime).

Manoj Kumar Verma, the IGP of the Counter Insurgency Force (CIF), would also be given charge of additional CP of Kolkata Police, an order issued by the state government said.

