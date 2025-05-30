Aizawl, May 30 (PTI) Mizoram Social Welfare minister Lalrinpuii has called for collective efforts to combat drug menace in the state.

She made this appeal during a two-day international conference on substance use disorder, which began at Mizo University (MZU) in Aizawl on Thursday.

Addressing the event, Lalrinpuii said that drug trafficking and abuse of drugs and other substances are a great impediment to the progress and development of Mizoram.

She said that the government has been making constant efforts to combat drug menace and a collective effort is a must to achieve positive results.

Scholars and experts from India and abroad will deliver lectures on drug and substance use disorder during the two-day event.

At least 29 people, including 6 women, have died due to drug abuse in Mizoram from January this year raising the total drug-related fatality to 1,908 since 1984 when the first drug-related death due to heroin was recorded in the state, according to officials.

