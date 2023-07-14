Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) Several hundred people held a protest in the rain in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday against what they claimed was harassment by the powerloom town's private electricity distribution firm.

The protesters alleged the power firm was overbilling them, adding that politicians from the area must not come seeking votes if they fail to remove the entity from the town's distribution network in the next one-and-half years.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Notified For Scientist, Engineer Posts in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at vssc.gov.in, Know How To Apply Online.

Incidentally, some people fell into an open drain during the protest, though no one was injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)