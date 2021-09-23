New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Taking a step ahead in sustainable sourcing of key raw material cocoa used in chocolate making, Mondelez India on Wednesday announced the launch of a 'Cocoa Life' logo on the front pack of Cadbury chocolate brands, a move aimed to create a social impact among consumers.

The logo 'Cocoa Life' on the chocolate brands conveys to consumers the company's commitment and promises to be sourcing sustainable cocoa for chocolate in India under its global flagship Cocoa Life Programme, it said.

The company is sourcing sustainable cocoa under this programme, the objective of which is to promote sustainable practices in cocoa-growing areas in six countries -- Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic, and Brazil -- in addition to India.

"Currently, 68 per cent of the company's total cocoa volume for chocolate brands is sourced via Cocoa Life... By 2025, all chocolate brands of Mondelez International, globally, will source their cocoa through Cocoa Life," the company said in a statement.

Speaking with PTI, Mondelez India Senior Director (marketing) Anil Viswanathan said the company is sourcing sustainable cocoa from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Sustainable cocoa, he said, means addressing the complex challenges faced by cocoa farmers, helping them to improve their crop yield, income levels, and strengthening their communities besides inspiring next generation cocoa farmers.

These activities are being done through the Cocoa Life Programme active in India since 1965, and so far reaching out to a community of more than 1 lakh farmers, helping them understand and subsequently adopt the art of cocoa farming.

Vishwanathan said consumers are looking for their most trusted brands to have a point of view on sustainability. "When our consumers choose chocolates with the Cocoa Life logo, they have contributed meaningfully to a sustainable future of our planet and our communities."

Mondelez International, Cocoa Operations Lead (India) Roopak Bhat said the decision to print 'Cocoa Life logo' on the front pack of Cadbury chocolate brands was taken after measuring the impact of the Cocoa Life Programme on key performance indicators (KPIs) like on cocoa farmer income and productivity level, among others.

He said the main aim of printing the logo in the first stage is to create awareness among consumers about the sustainable practices adopted in cocoa farming. In the second stage, the company plans to drive engagement with consumers.

"By engagement, I mean how consumers can be involved in the Cocoa Life Programme in some manner or the other and make a contribution," he said.

Globally, through its interventions so far, the company said its Cocoa Life programme has worked on the ground with the men and women who make their living from cocoa to turn cocoa farming into a resilient business. It has successfully supported more than 1,88,000 farmers across the six key cocoa-growing countries, creating inclusive communities and conserving the environment. HRS hrs

