Hamirpur (HP), Mar 14 (PTI) A month-long Chaitra fair commenced at the historic shrine of Baba Balak Nath in Deotsidh town in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Thursday.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh performed a puja at the shrine and unfurled a red flag atop the shrine.

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Witnessing Average Footfall of 1 to 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims Daily, Says Temple Trust.

Temple priest Rajinder Giri was also present on the occasion. The shrine was decorated with flowers and garlands brought by the devotees from parts of neighbouring Punjab.

Chanting religious hymns, thousands of devotees offered ‘roates' (made of wheat flour, and sugar), food grains, cash and ghee at the temple and paid their obeisance.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

There was a huge rush of devotees in the temple complex as the mela is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year.

The deputy commissioner said necessary arrangements have been made for smooth "darshans" at the shrine as lakhs of people from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to visit the place.

The temple will remain open round-the-clock till the last day of the fair, the DC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)