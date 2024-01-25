Panaji, Jan 25 (PTI) More than 400 delegates are expected to participate in the Invest Goa summit, scheduled to take place on January 29, a senior official said.

The Managing Director of Goa Industrial Development Corporation Pravimal Abhishek told PTI on Thursday that they have already received close to 350-400 registrations and more entries are expected in the next 2-3 days.

"There is a body which is sitting and reviewing all the registrations," he said.

The 'Invest Goa 2024 Summit' is a collaborative effort between the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), serving as the National Partner.

Giving details Abhishek said delegates from logistics and warehousing sector are participating in the event, there is a delegation of companies coming from medical devices, from food processing sector, from pharma sector, from real estate and entertainment industry and IT and ITES.

He said that the event is mainly focussing on the industrial estates.

When asked about the participation of the real estate sector in the summit, Abhishek said the new regulations notified by Goa IDC in December 2023 have liberalised transfer and sub-lease mechanisms for the industries.

He further noted that Goa IDC has enabled a mechanism which was not there earlier.

"Therefore there is a very good opportunity for real estate developers, project proponents to come into industrial estates, set up the units and either sub-lease or transfer it to the industries," he added.

Referring to startups, Abhishek said "startups come up with the small capital. They would like to come in and test their products and if it is not a viable market, then they would also look at early exit after 2-3 years."

The MD said that the companies are looking at "plug and play infrastructure."

