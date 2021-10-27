Puducherry, Nov 27 (PTI): Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam on Wednesday said the territorial government was mulling introduction of what he termed as very stringent laws to maintain law and order.

After a meeting with officials of the Police Department here to review the law and order situation, the Minister said recent incidents of crimes were reviewed.

He said the police have arrested those involved in the murders of some persons in the peripheral pockets of Puducherry recently. "We discussed the law and order situation in a detailed manner and suggestions were given to the police to tighten the vigil," he said.

Asked if the government would invoke Goondas Act to curb crimes, he said provisions of the Act have already been invoked on 32 individuals and once necessary procedural formalities were completed, the police would go ahead to handle the criminals under the Goondas Act.

He said there were allegations of designs of crimes emanating from among those lodged in the central prison here. "We have ordered a probe into this. If it is found that there was cooperation of prison officials with the prisoners communicating from inside the prison with their colleagues outside, we will sack such officials once the probe report is available and if any of the officials was found involved," he said. He said the government was at the same time considering a proposal to bring in more stringent laws than ever to handle the law and order situation in addition to the present laws. "We will bring in the Bills after getting the nod of the Centre and once the Centre approves them, we will implement very strict laws as our intention is to ensure people lived in peace," said Namassivayam. Puducherry witnessed the murder of two residents of Vanrampet village in neighbouring Uppalam constituency a few days ago. Also, a leader of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) was allegedly murdered in Karaikal some days ago. There was an appeal to the police to ensure that tight vigil is maintained to prevent crimes. Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy has alleged that the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry here was failing in taking measures to prevent crimes.

