Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Thursday said that Mumbai International Airport will roll out hand-carriage jewellery export operations starting May 1, marking a major milestone for the country's gem and jewellery trade.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) formalised the procedure on March 28, this year that will enable import or export through personal carriage, the apex industry body said in a statement.

In this regard, a mock drill was conducted on April 24, 2025, in collaboration with Bharat Diamond Bourse, BVC, Precious Cargo Customs Clearance Centre (PCCCC), Airport Customs, and GJEPC.

"With the launch of hand-carriage jewellery exports from Mumbai Airport on May 1, 2025, we are ushering in a new era for India's gem and jewellery trade. This initiative not only simplifies logistics for our members -- particularly emerging exporters' but also reinforces India's standing as the premier global jewellery hub.

"We remain committed to advocating innovative solutions that drive growth and opportunity across our industry, especially MSMEs," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali said.

The initiative will benefit especially emerging exporters, offering them flexibility to personally carry jewellery to global markets, GJEPC stated.

The industry body has already set up a dedicated airport office to assist members with hand carry procedures, GJEPC added.

