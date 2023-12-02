Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Mumbai Police have traced 80 mobile phones worth Rs 11.80 lakh in different states and returned them to their owners here on Saturday, an official said.

These mobile phones were misplaced between 2022 and November this year, an Andheri police station official said.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

"These mobile phones were traced to different cities in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Karnataka in the last few months. After verifying the missing complaints, owners of these phones were contacted and the phones were handed over to them on Saturday," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)