Mumbai, September 27: The Mumbai police's crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly importing expired cosmetic products from foreign countries and selling them in different markets in the city and adjoining areas.

Three units of the crime branch raided seven godowns belonging to the accused Arshad Sheikh in the western suburb of Goregaon and south Mumbai and seized materials worth Rs 3.28 crore, an official said.

The accused allegedly imported expired cosmetic products from Europe, China etc and sold them in local markets after changing the dates of manufacture and expiry, he said.

Sheikh, a resident of Khar, has been involved in this business for more than seven years, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

