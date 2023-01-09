Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was on Monday arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 35 lakh from his employer in the western suburb of Kandivali here and attempting to flee with it, police said.

The accused, who was planning to flee to Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed from neighbouring Thane district, an official said.

The complainant, who is a businessman, had gone to Surat for a land deal and on Sunday, he entrusted his driver with Rs 35 lakh, which was to be delivered to someone else, he said.

The theft came to light when the accused stopped taking his employer's phone calls, the official said.

The police have recovered Rs 27 lakh cash and a motorcycle from the accused, who has been arrested under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

