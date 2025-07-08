New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, convicted in a 2017 murder case, was arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a pedestrian near a bus stop in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Tuesday.

Sagar, a resident of Govindpuri, was released from jail in 2023 after serving time in the murder case registered at Govindpuri police station.

According to police, the snatching incident took place on Sunday when a police team was patrolling the area.

"Near the Kalkaji bus stop, the team heard a man shouting for help and noticed another man fleeing the spot. The team chased and overpowered the suspect after a short pursuit," a senior police officer said.

The complainant informed the police that the man had just snatched his mobile phone. A search of the accused led to the recovery of the stolen device, police said.

During interrogation, Sagar revealed he was addicted to drugs and resorted to snatching to make quick money.

