Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday allowed the police remand of a man and a woman for 48 hours in connection with the recovery of four time bombs last week, a police officer said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Akanksha Garg ordered remand for Javed and Imrana from 10 am Wednesday to 10 am Friday, he said.

Police inspector Ravinder Chaturvedi, who has been assigned the investigation of the case, said that police had sought custody remand of Javed and Imrana for further interrogation in the case.

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police had on February 17 arrested a woman, Imrana, for allegedly asking a man to prepare time bombs using bottles.

The arrest was made a day after the STF arrested Javed for allegedly making time bombs using glass bottles filled with iron pellets.

Javed was on his way to hand over the bombs to the woman when he was nabbed, the STF said. He had on him four bombs, which were seized.

According to an earlier statement by police, a team of Meerut STF unit had arrested Imrana, a resident of the Muzaffarnagar district, on February 17 following intelligence inputs.

"Imrana knew Javed for a long time and had asked him to make the bombs. Javed was arrested when he was on his way to hand over four bombs to Imrana," the statement read.

According to the statement, Imrana told STF that her house had been damaged in the 2013 communal riots and she had asked for the bombs in case any violence breaks out again.

Imrana also confessed that she kept such bombs at her house in the past too and later handed them over to other people.

