New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) BJP National President J P Nadda on Friday laid the foundation stone of a Vishram Sadan at All India Institute of Medical Science, Bilaspur, in Himachal Pradesh.

The Vishram Sadan at AIIMS Bilaspur will be spread in a 4,641.38 square metre area, having four storeys, 250 beds and will be built at an estimated project cost of Rs 26.75 crore, a Power Grid Corporation statement said.

Vishram Sadan is equipped with all requisite amenities such as waiting hall, cafeteria, fully equipped rooms/dormitories etc.

"The foundation stone for POWERGRID Vishram Sadan at AIIMS Bilaspur was laid by J P Nadda, Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) in presence of Dr. Mansukh L Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemical and Fertilizers," it stated.

Power Grid Corporation CMD R K Tyagi was also present on the occasion.

POWERGRID is commissioning projects of about Rs 50 crore for AIIMS Bilaspur under its CSR.

AnI machine worth Rs 16 crore, is offering a safer, more comfortable experience with imaging results that can be generated quickly and accurately. It is also providing 128 Slice CT Scanner machine worth Rs 7 crore.

POWERGRID as a responsible corporate citizen has already constructed seven Vishram Sadans at various hospitals all over India including AIIMS, New Delhi; KGMC, Lucknow, UP; IGIMS, Patna, Bihar; DMCH, Darbhanga, Bihar; SSG, Vadodara, Gujarat; and NIMHANS, Bengaluru, Karnataka, the statement said.

