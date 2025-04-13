New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) On the eve of Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, BJP president J P Nadda paid floral tributes at the statue of the architect of the Constitution during an event held by the Scheduled Caste wing of the party's Delhi unit.

The event took place at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre here and was attended by several senior leaders, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva and Union Minister Virendra Kumar.

MPs Yogendra Chandolia and Naresh Bansal, along with Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, were also present at the event organised by the Delhi BJP Schedule Caste Morcha.

Ceremonial lamps were lit in front of Ambedkar's statue. Floral tributes were offered by all dignitaries as a mark of respect for his contribution to the nation, a statement said.

