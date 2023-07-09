Kohima, Jul 9 (PTI) The Rising People's Party (RPP) has filed a police complaint against NHIDCL and others alleging gross negligence and dereliction of duty resulting in the death of two persons and damage to property following rockslide on a stretch of NH 29 on July 4.

The four-laning project of the NH29 is being carried out by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and others.

Three persons were injured and vehicles were also damaged in New Chümoukedima (Pakala Pahar) area of Chümoukedima district.

RPP president Joel Naga filed a complaint at Chumoukedima Police Station on Saturday against NHIDCL executive director, contractors and subcontractors, consultancy firm, Nagaland Public Works Department and all parties involved in the project.

The party said that the accident is a man-made disaster and that NHIDCL and others involved in the projects are responsible for the accident.

The Nagaland Pollution Control Board (NPCB) in its letters on September 25, 2020 and February 4, 2021 had directed the NHIDCL to refrain from the use of dynamites for blasting of rocks in the ‘Pakala Pahar' area under the Environment Protection Act 1986 for fear of destruction to environment, injury to travellers and damage to vehicles, it said.

However, dynamite was extensively used undermining the directives of the NPCB, the RPP said.

It also pointed out that many civil society organisations had warned about the impending danger of accidents and had even sent out several representations to the authorities concerned.

However, the NHIDCL and other parties took no corrective measures, the party said.

The RPP also said that the deputy commissioner, Chümoukedima, in a spot verification and survey report dated March 25, 2023 submitted to the NHIDCL general manager pointed out various anomalies in the road construction such as use of sub-standard construction materials, poor engineering and workmanship, lack of sincere monitoring of work.

The DC had also requested the NHIDCL to verify whether the road was constructed according to the approved plan, the RPP said.

The repetitive occurrence of accidents may be due to faulty construction methods and poor maintenance of roads, it said.

Meanwhile, following the July 4 incident, the stretch of road has been closed for light vehicles with the police and district administration manning the area and diverting the traffic through Peren district.

