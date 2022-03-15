Nagpur, Mar 15 (PTI) Two chain-snatching cases were reported in Hudkeshwar and Ajni police station areas in Nagpur in a span of 12 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

In the first case, a gold chain worth Rs 15,000 was snatched from a 68-year-old woman in Hudkeshwar, while in the second case, a 45-year-old man got robbed of a gold chain in Ajni, he said.

Probes into both incidents are underway, the official added.

