Nagpur, Mar 13 (PTI) A man arrested in connection with a Rs 1.67 crore fraud case died of ill-health in a state-run hospital in Nagpur after being shifted there from Central Jail, police said on Sunday.

Narendra Wahane (39), who was held for allegedly duping a man in a land deal, died in Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

