Amaravati (AP), May 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is "indulging in political vendetta," said senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana on Friday in the wake of the arrest of two former bureaucrats, pertaining to the alleged liquor scam during the previous YSRCP government.

Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were arrested this evening, following prolonged questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam.

Dhanunjaya, a retired IAS officer, was a key official during the YSRCP government, while Krishna Mohan worked as the officer on special duty (OSD) for former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in political vendetta, damaging the state's administrative systems… false cases and fabricated evidence are being created, even against retired officials,” said Satyanarayana in a YSRCP press release.

Condemning the duo's arrest, the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council alleged that this move by the TDP-led NDA government in the state is a clear act of political vengeance, and termed it a dangerous attack on democratic institutions.

According to Satyanarayana, no concrete proof has been presented in the case, "yet arrests are being made."

Echoing Satyanarayana, YSRCP leader G Srikanth Reddy asserted that "political vendetta has reached alarming levels" in Andhra Pradesh, and alleged that several IAS and IPS officers had already been harassed and now even retired officers are being targeted.

Merugu Nagarjuna, a former minister and senior YSRCP leader, and other party leaders, too, echoed similar sentiments and condemned the arrests as "political vendetta."

