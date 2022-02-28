Nashik, Feb 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra touched 4,75,700 on Monday with the addition of 10 cases, while one death took the toll to 8,895, an official said.

So far, 4,66,525 people have been discharged post recovery, including 50 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 280, he added.

