Nashik, Aug 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,81,370 on Saturday after 136 cases were detected, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

So far, 4,72,158 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 107 during the day, leaving the district with 308 active cases, he added.

