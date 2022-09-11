Nashik, Sep 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,81,780 on Sunday after 17 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

Also Read | Video: Noida Woman Slaps, Assaults Society Guard of Cleo County Society for Delay in Opening Gate.

The recovery count increased by 23 and touched 4,72,708, leaving the district with 168 active cases, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)