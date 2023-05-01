Nashik, May 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,83,023 on Monday with the detection of 22 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 11 to touch 4,74,046, leaving the district with an active caseload of 73, he said.

