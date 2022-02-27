Nashik, Feb 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,690 on Sunday with the addition of 29 cases, while one death took the toll to 8,894, an official said.

So far, 4,66,475 people have been discharged post recovery, including 66 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 321, he said.

