Nashik, Apr 25 (PTI) Nashik did not report a COVID-19 case or death for the third consecutive day on Monday, leaving the district's tally at 4,76,040 and the toll at 8,899, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 4,67,129 and the active caseload is 12, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)