Nashik, Apr 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by eight on Thursday to reach 4,82,920, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 12 and touched 4,73,945, leaving the district with an active caseload of 71, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)