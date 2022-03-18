Nashik, Mar 18 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 count stood at 4,75,973 on Friday after seven cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, a health official said.

Also Read | Worm Moon: Skygazers in Northern Hemisphere To Witness Last Full Moon of Winter 2022 Today.

So far, 4,66,998 people have been discharged post recovery, including five during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 76, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)