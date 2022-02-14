New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased by 27 per cent to Rs 80.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The Hyderabad-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 63.4 crore in the October-December period of previous fiscal.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 560.5 crore in the period under review from Rs 355.2 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 2 each per share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2021-22.

Also Read | RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 950 Assistant Posts on rbi.org.in; Check Details Here.

The board also appointed S Murthy, Independent Director of the company, as chairman with effect from April 1, 2022.

The drug firm has also re-appointed V C Nannapaneni as managing director and Rajeev Nannapaneni as director and CEO for a period of two years from April 2022 to March 31, 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)