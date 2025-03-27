Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) Nation is not served by slogans or speeches but by performing duties honestly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday, asserting that the state has been made into a "growth engine" in the eight years of his stewardship.

Addressing an appointment letter distribution programme for medical officers of Ayush department here, the CM said, "Eight years ago, Uttar Pradesh was known as a 'bimaru' (sick) state. It wasn't the state that was sick, but the system. The working methods of the past governments were sick, and this led to a state incapable of making decisions and delivering results."

He added, "Today, we see a new Uttar Pradesh, one that takes decisions with care, transparency, and honesty. These are the same values that have brought about significant changes in the state."

Uttar Pradesh has experienced remarkable progress, particularly in administrative reforms, and its economic growth, once hindered by bureaucratic inefficiencies, has now become a driving force for India's development, he claimed.

Adityanath also claimed that the Maha Kumbh was made a success because of the mix of teamwork and technology.

He mentioned the growing international recognition of India's traditional practices, such as yoga, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, 193 countries celebrate World Yoga Day, acknowledging the value of India's heritage," he said.

"The AYUSH system, based on the wisdom of our ancient sages, teaches us not just to treat diseases but to live a healthier, longer life. Uttar Pradesh is leading in this area with an increasing number of ayurveda and homeopathy hospitals," he said.

"The service of the nation is not done by slogans and speeches. It is done by performing our duties honestly. Leaving work for tomorrow means you're not discharging your responsibilities properly," Adityanath added.

