New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Agriculture Ministry on Monday said its autonomous body National Horticulture Board (NHB) has cleared a record 1,278 pending subsidy applications for integrated development of hi-tech commercial horticulture, including promotion of post-harvest.

"The team NHB has worked in a campaign mode to complete this commendable task," it said in a statement.

Agriculture Secretary and Chairman of the Managing Committee of NHB Sanjay Agarwal kept a regular watch on the progress and continuously guided the NHB officials, it added.

Under the direct supervision of the ministry, the NHB has also taken a lot of steps for ease of doing business by simplification of scheme guidelines, documentation and processing process of new applications, it noted.

According to the ministry, the NHB has released the subsidy to 357 beneficiaries, while 921 new projects have been approved in the last one year.

Further, the NHB has also facilitated the convergence of its back-ended capital investment subsidy schemes with the ministry's Agri Infrastructure Fund Scheme to encourage farmers and entrepreneurs to take advantage of 3 per cent interest subvention with credit guarantee coverage for a loan up to Rs 2 crore for setting up post-harvest and cold chain infrastructure in the horticulture sector.

The back-ended capital investment subsidy schemes of NHB not only have been attracting huge investment from the private sector in the horticulture sector but are also instrumental in the indigenisation of cost-effective greenhouse and cold chain technologies in the country, the ministry said.

Schemes of NHB have been able to establish a large area under protected cultivation for commercially important flower and high-value vegetable crops and also a sizeable cold storage capacity in the country.

With the financial support of NHB, an additional area of 2,210 acres under hi-tech commercial horticulture, both in open and protected cultivation has been brought under horticulture. Also, an additional cold storage capacity of 1.15 lakh MT has been created under the Cold Storage Scheme of NHB, it added.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the government has made an enhanced allocation of Rs 2,250 crore for 2021-22 fiscal to a central scheme 'Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) in a bid to promote the horticulture sector in the country.

MIDH was implemented in 2014-15 and has played a significant role in increasing the area under horticulture crops.

The initiative of MIDH has not only resulted in India's self-sufficiency in the horticulture sector but also contributed towards achieving sustainable development goals of zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, no poverty, gender equality, etc.

"However, the sector is still facing a lot of challenges in terms of high post-harvest loss and gaps in post-harvest management and supply chain infrastructure," the ministry said.

There is tremendous scope for enhancing the productivity of Indian horticulture, which is imperative to cater to the country's estimated demand of 650 million tonne of fruits and vegetables by the year 2050, it said.

Some of the new initiatives like focus on planting material production, cluster development programme, credit push through the Agri Infra Fund, formation and promotion of FPOs are the right steps in this direction, it added.

