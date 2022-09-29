Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI) A two-day national seminar on "Harnessing the Potential of panchabhutas (tatvas) for Sustainable Climate Resilient Rainfed

Agriculture" concluded at ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) on Thursday.

It was organised in association with Bharatiya Agro Economic Research Centre, New Delhi and Indian Society of Dryland Agriculture, in a hybrid mode.

According to a press release by CRIDA, after the inaugural session, panel discussions on various topics were conducted on Wednesday.

On the second day, today Neeraja Prabhakar, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University explained the suitable crops,

varieties and interventions for sustainable dryland horticulture.

C V Ratnavathi, Director, ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research explained the role of millets in a healthy life and achieving sustainability in rain-fed farming.

Several dignitaries and experts explained various ways and means to harness the five elements of nature to restore ecosystem services alleviate climate risk

and reduce greenhouse gases emissions.

Special chief guest Dinesh Kulkarni, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh spoke in the valedictory ceremony.

