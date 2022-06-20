Kochi, Jun 20 (PTI) A 44-year-old Navy officer was found dead in the Naval Hospital here on Monday, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) said.

Lieutenant Commander Santosh Kumar Patro, a native of Odisha, was found dead in the Naval Hospital in the early hours of Monday, a Navy release said.

The Navy said a post-mortem is being conducted and a case has been registered with the local police.

The SNC has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

