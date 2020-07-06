New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd on Monday reported a 41 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 83.77 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 142.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Shooting for Reality Shows Can Resume in West Bengal Without Any Audience, Maximum 40 Crew Members; Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Total income also fell to Rs 2,651.43 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 3,194.06 crore in the year-ago period.

For financial year 2019-20, net profit dipped to Rs 99.86 crore from Rs 391.63 crore in 2018-19.

Also Read | CBDT, CBIC Boards to be Merged? Finance Ministry Calls News Report 'Factually Incorrect'.

Total income declined to Rs 8,292.99 crore in FY20 from Rs 10,149.6 crore in FY19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)