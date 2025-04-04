Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Friday highlighted the Jammu and Kashmir government's measures on free electricity and transport for women, saying his party would continue to work for the economically and socially disadvantaged classes.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Gujjar Basti Bandipora, Abdullah emphasised the party has consistently protected their interests and implemented initiatives to enhance their living conditions.

He said the recent budget presented by the Omar Abdullah government, which allocated resources to alleviate the suffering of the poor by providing 200 units of free electricity and additional ration to those at the bottom of the economic ladder.

"The introduction of free transportation for women will also significantly improve their quality of life," the NC president said, assuring that all promises made in the party's manifesto, especially those concerning the economically and socially marginalised groups, will be fulfilled.

The NC, he added, has a long history of advocating for the rights of the underprivileged, and under the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah, this will continue.

