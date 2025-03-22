New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The national child rights body has written to the Deputy Director of Education (Southwest) following complaints from parents regarding an alleged fee hike at a private school in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

In its notice, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said that it has received complaints from several parents alleging that the school has increased fees without the approval of the Directorate of Education (DoE).

However, there was no immediate response available from the school authority regarding these allegations.

The commission also claimed that some students were being made to sit in the library all day and were not allowed to attend classes.

It emphasised that school fees fall under state jurisdiction and that any issues regarding payment should be resolved amicably between parents and the school administration.

"Students should not be harassed over fees and their academic progress should not be disrupted," the NCPCR said.

The commission has directed the district education officer to investigate the matter and submit an action taken report within 15 days.

Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents' Association, said this was not the first time concerns had been raised about fee hikes.

"We have previously approached various departments regarding similar issues in multiple schools," she added.

