New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday seized 25 kilograms of polythene from the Sarojini Nagar market with officials saying high-quality polythene was being seized every day ahead of the Diwali festivities.

As part of its intensive drive to fight pollution, the civic body is carrying out inspections of construction sites to enforce dust mitigation measures.

As many as 36 challans of Rs 50,000 have been issued as per the Guidelines of the National Green Tribunal against the violators, the official said.

Construction and demolition waste is being collected from the NDMC area daily and is being sent to the Okhla waste recycling plant.

"An average of 65.22 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste is being collected and sent to the recycling plant daily. In the NDMC area there are 14 designated sites for collection of construction and demolition waste," the official added.

He said the NDMC seized 25 kilograms of polythene on Wednesday from the Sarojini Nagar market. "Every day, we have been seizing high-quality plastic from the market. This has been on the rise during the festive season," he added.

