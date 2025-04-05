New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal visited Gujarat's Surat on Saturday to study models of rainwater harvesting, flood management and smart urban planning.

The visit aimed at adopting best practices from Surat under the broader vision of Viksit Bharat and making NDMC a model of sustainability and smart governance, an official statement of NDMC said.

Chahal was accompanied by NDMC Chief Engineer HP Singh and OSD (Revenue Management) C. Arvind, it added.

The visit began with a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, during which Chahal briefed him on NDMC's efforts to redevelop 272 existing rainwater harvesting pits and construct 101 new ones in the national capital.

He emphasised the council's commitment to reducing waterlogging and improving groundwater recharge.

A key highlight of the tour was a visit to Surat's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), operational since 2016. Chahal praised the ICCC for integrating over 30 civic services, including water supply, traffic management and emergency response, into one digital platform.

He suggested upgrading NDMC's ICCC on similar lines to enhance disaster preparedness and service delivery in Delhi.

The NDMC team also visited innovative infrastructure such as the Tertiary Treatment Plant at Bamroli, groundwater recharge systems, and flood protection structures. Chahal highlighted Surat's success in transforming wastelands into green zones and promoting the reuse of treated water.

Chahal stressed that NDMC will develop a long-term vision aligned with Surat's best practices with steps toward making NDMC self-sustainable in water and energy use, with increased focus on recycling, internal resource optimization, and solar energy adoption.

