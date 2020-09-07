New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) on Monday said it has made a plea to the Centre to consider amendments in the relevant law that will permit mining operations in the state until 2037.

Mining activities in the state came to halt on March 15, 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of 88 mining leases.

Also Read | Apple Likely to Launch New iPad & Watch Series 6 Tomorrow: Report.

GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said it has proposed amendment in The Goa Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration of Mining Leases Act) 1987.

"The said amendment shall clarify the period of lease in Goa until 2037 (50 years as provided under MMDR Act amendment 2015) by making the abolition act 1987 prospective to make it prospective by changing the current provision of it being retrospective," Gaonkar said.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on September 7, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

On the amendment regarding DMF (District Mineral Funds), rules and guidelines, GMPF stressed the need to use the funds to create alternate employment in addition to agricultural schemes, for sustaining long-term opportunities for employment in the mining belt.

Last month, the mines ministry come out with reform proposals and had sought comments from stakeholders on the same.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)