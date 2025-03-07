New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) India still stands at the crossroads of road safety and there is a need to develop innovative solutions to transform the roads for the future, International Road Federation (IRF) president emeritus K K Kapila said on Thursday.

Addressing the Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS), Kapila said despite major advances in the road sector, India still stands at the crossroads of road safety.

"We must reaffirm our commitment to building safe, efficient, and sustainable roads," Kapila said.

According to him, in 2023, more than 1.7 lakh lives were lost on Indian roads, a crisis that demands urgent intervention.

IRF in a statement said, as India progresses towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, infrastructure will play a pivotal role in enabling economic growth, connectivity, and road safety.

Despite major advancements, road congestion, safety concerns, climate resilience, and technological integration remain key challenges, it added.

