Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday assured a delegation of farmers that negotiations are going on at various levels to ensure that the Phagwara sugar mill becomes operational this season and its pending dues are cleared.

He held a meeting with the delegation of farmers to find a solution to the issue of Phagwara sugar mill, according to an official release here.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 7 Tipped To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

Farmers have been holding a protest against the alleged delay in payment of arrears of Rs 72 crore by the sugar mill in Phagwara.

The agriculture minister said the state government will not let Phagwara Sugar Mill close and talks are being held with many private players to run it.

Also Read | HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 120 Apprentice Posts, Apply at hal-india.co.in; Check Details Here.

He also said if the need arises, the government will run this mill, but the farmers will not have to face any loss.

Dhaliwal told the farmers that the Bhagwant Mann government is sincere towards solving problems of the farmers and new policies are being introduced to make agriculture remunerative.

He also assured that arrangements are being made to pay arrears to the farmers which are unpaid by the Phagwara sugar mill.

Negotiations are going on with the Phagwara sugar mill owners, banks and other legal aspects being discussed to pay pending dues of the sugarcane farmers, said Dhaliwal while expressing hope that the farmers will soon get good news in this regard.

Dhaliwal also appealed to the farmers protesting at Phagwara to end their agitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)