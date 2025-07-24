New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Shares of FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday cracked over 5 per cent after the company reported a 13.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter.

The stock dropped 5.41 per cent to settle at Rs 2,320.15 on the BSE. Intra-day, it tanked 5.79 per cent to Rs 2,310.70.

At the NSE, the stock tumbled 5.31 per cent to Rs 2,322.10.

The company's market valuation fell by Rs 12,789.54 crore to Rs 2,23,698.92 crore.

Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 646.59 crore for the June 2025 quarter, mainly impacted by high commodity prices.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 746.6 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Nestle India, which owns popular brands such as Maggi, NESCAFE and KitKat.

Its revenue from the sale of products increased 5.86 per cent to Rs 5,073.96 crore in the April-June quarter. It was Rs 4,792.97 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

"The quarter was impacted by elevated consumption prices across the commodity portfolio. In addition, we witnessed higher operations costs as a result of significant expansion in manufacturing in the last seven to eight months," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said.

