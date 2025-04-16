New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The net leasing of office space rose 54 per cent year-on-year to 127.8 lakh square feet in January-March this year across seven major cities on higher demand for workspaces from corporates, according to JLL India.

Real estate consultant JLL said the net absorption is calculated as the new floor space occupied less floor space vacated. Floor space that is pre-committed is not considered to be absorbed until it is physically occupied.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana 23rd Kist Released: Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Releases April 2025 Instalment, Know Steps To Check Payment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Gross leasing of office space increased 28 per cent in January-March this year at 19.46 million (194.6 lakh) square feet, the highest among all previous first quarters of any calendar year.

Gross leasing refers to all lease transactions recorded during the period, including confirmed pre-commitments but does not include term renewals. Deals in the discussion stage are not included.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 16: Charlie Chaplin, Selena, Lara Dutta and Akon - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 16.

The seven cities are Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)