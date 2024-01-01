New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Delhi on Monday witnessed a warmer New Year morning, recording a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

On Monday, the visibility stood at 700 metres at Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, and 1,200 metres at Palam, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

According to the Indian Railways, 21 Delhi-bound trains were running one to five hours late due to fog.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

The relative humidity in the city stood at 88 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356, in the 'very poor' category, at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)