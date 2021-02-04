Itanagar, Feb 4 (PTI) The newly appointed members of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) on Thursday took the oath of office and secrecy at Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed members during a ceremony.

Major General (Retd) Jarken Gamlin took oath as the member of APPSC, while Genom Tekseng, Sonam Yudron and Gumjum Haider took oath as information commissioners of the APIC.

Interacting with the members of APPSC and APIC, the governor said that their dedicated efforts will help develop the state.

He advised them to uphold the spirit of merit, impartiality, accountability and transparency to make the state equitable, progressive and corruption-free.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, cabinet ministers, APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam and Chief Information Commissioner Dr Joram Begi were among those who attended the programme. UPL ACD

