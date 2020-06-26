Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Next Education on Friday said it has partnered with global business cloud communications provider Vonage to cater to the need for virtual classroom sessions in over 12,000 schools across India.

As COVID-19 pandemic led to closure of schools, Next Education witnessed an increased need for one-on-one as well as one-to-many classroom training sessions between teachers and students via live lectures in different cities across the country, Next Education said in a statement.

Also Read | Assam Govt Allows Restricted Movement of People in Containment Zones of Kamrup Metropolitan District on June 27, 28 For Purchase of Essential Items.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we saw a rapid increase in the need for video solutions - up to 10 million video minutes per day. This called for us to upgrade our existing systems to be able to cater for the increased video traffic,” Next Education CEO and Co-founder Beas Dev Ralhan said.

Vonage enabled Next Education to scale quickly to meet its increasing video traffic via its Video API, which was easy to embed directly into its existing website and app, he added.

Also Read | OnePlus' Upcoming Mid-Range Smart TV Will Be Thinner Than the Display of OnePlus 8 Smartphone, Confirms CEO Pete Lau.

“With the increased demand for scalable, reliable video tools that allow teachers and students to connect safely, we enable solution providers like Next Education to reach out to millions of students directly anytime, anywhere,” Vonage President API Platform Group Omar Javaid said. PTI SM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)