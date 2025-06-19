Sambhal (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) The court of SDM Sambhal, after hearing arguments in a case of alleged illegal construction by Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur Rahman Barq, on Thursday scheduled the next hearing for June 26, officials said.

Barq is accused of constructing a house in the Deepa Sarai area of Sambhal without obtaining approval for the building plan.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards Release Exam City Slip for CBT 1 Examination at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

In connection with the matter, a notice was first issued to him by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Sambhal, on December 5 last year.

Several subsequent notices have followed, the most recent hearing having been held on June 12.

Also Read | How To Apply for Voter ID Card Online and Track Application? All You Need To Know As Election Commission Rolls Out 15-Day EPIC Delivery.

According to the officials, a hearing was scheduled on Thursday at the court of SDM Sambhal, Vikas Chandra.

While Barq did not appear in person, his legal counsel submitted his arguments.

Talking to reporters, SDM Chandra said the case is being heard under Section 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Buildings Act, 1958.

He stated that a building plan was submitted by another party, Mamlukur Rahman, during a previous hearing.

A technical assessment of the plan was to be conducted by the assistant town planner from Moradabad, whose report has now been received by the court, he said.

The court has decided to issue a reminder and a formal letter to acquire the final technical report. The next hearing in the matter will be held on June 26, Chandra added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)