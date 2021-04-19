Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Pune-based EV maker Nexzu Mobility on Monday said it has launched a new super long-range e-cycle, Roadlark, which has the capability to run up to 100 kilometres in a single charge, priced at Rs 42,000.

The made-in-India e-bicycle comes equipped with features such as dual ventilator disc brakes and dual battery system -- a primary 8.7Ah lightweight, removable battery and a secondary 5.2 Ah in-frame battery, that can be charged on domestic socket, Nexzu Mobility said in a release.

The new Roadlark is a disruptive innovation that can go to toe with most electric and even some petrol scooters and offers the best experience for day-to-day intra-city commutes at a fraction of the price, running cost and maintenance efforts compared to scooters, it said.

It clocks an astonishing 100 km riding range on pedlec mode and 75 km range of throttle mode. The e-bike reaches a speed of 25km/hour for a safe and comfortable riding experience.

The latest offering can be directly purchased from Nexzu's over 90 touch points or its official website, the company said.

"With a lightweight swappable battery and the breakthrough 100km riding range per charge, the new Roadlark is a testament to the power of “make in India” and Nexzu's customer centric design and engineering,” said Rahul Shonak – COO, Nexzu Mobility.

With six different riding modes, riders have flexibility to choose their desirable level of electric assist, as per their riding needs, he added.

